TAMPA, Fla. — While the spread of COVID-19 has shut down schools in Florida, it's not a vacation. Students are still expected to learn through online platforms and turn in assignments.

The Pinellas County School District will check out more than 15,000 laptops and tablets to students in need. "We realize not all students have the digital resources at home. In an effort to assure all students are academically successful, Pinellas County Schools will be distributing laptops and tablets," the district stated in a news release.

Parents should have already received information via email for pickup times, but devices will be handed out on Tuesday and Wednesday in Pinellas County.

Parents can drive up to the school’s car or bus circle at a designated time, based on the child’s grade level and show identification.

A device is nothing without internet access. Spectrum is offering free WiFi to students and teachers for up to 60 days.

To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. All installation fees will be waived for new student and teacher households.

WiFi hotspots across Spectrum’s footprint will also be available for public use.

Hillsborough County schools will also be distributing devices for students this week.

