POLK COUNTY, Fla. — While continued care for those who contract COVID-19 coronavirus is necessary, hospitals across the U.S. are starting to see their medical gear stock fade away.

For local hospitals in Polk County, the school district is lending a hand.

Polk County Public Schools posted Friday to Facebook that they were donating medical-grade supplies from the medical and construction academies to health care workers.

The donations included: surgical masks, face masks, gloves, alcohol wipes and isolation gowns.

Schools in the county are closed until April 15 and have moved to online learning while concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

The school district said it believes in the power of community when it comes to solving any problem, including this one.

“We’re in this together, and the only way we’re going to get out of it is together,” the school district wrote on Facebook.

