TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It happened almost overnight. The coronavirus brought America’s economy from an all-out sprint to a painfully slow crawl, and millions of people who were already struggling to keep up are now finding it almost impossible.

Workers are being laid off, and companies are hesitant to hire because no one really knows when this international nightmare will finally end.

That’s why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he’s directing the Department of Children and Families to submit a federal waiver to temporarily increase SNAP benefits for all families to the maximum amount allowed.

According to the governor, families of four who were receiving $449 per month will now receive $509. He did not say how long the increase will last.

These are the requirements to receive SNAP benefits:

Must be a Florida resident

Must have one of the following: A current bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $2,001 – OR You have a current bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $3,001 AND live with: a person who’s 60 or older a family member with a disability



These are the annual income limits:

1 person – $24,980

2 people – $33,820

3 people – $42,660

4 people – $51,500

5 people – $60,180

6 people – $69,180

7 people – $78,020

8 people – $86,860

For more information on SNAP benefit eligibility, click here.

