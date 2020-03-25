MIAMI BEACH, Fla — He became the face of willful ignorance while having the time of his life on Miami Beach, but one spring breaker who chose to prioritize partying over public safety now says he’s sorry.

“Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all,” Brady Sluder posted on Instagram.

“Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities … I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions.”

Sluder is from Ohio, according to CBS news. His original comment quickly went viral, along with comments from other spring breakers who were seemed to be flaunting their refusal to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

