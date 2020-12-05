St. Petersburg to reopen dog parks, likely to expand outdoor dining

Mayor Rick Kriseman, however, said the threat of coronavirus remains as the city just saw a recent one-day spike in cases.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida continues to reopen businesses, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman expressed caution in not going too quickly.

For one, there were 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Monday within city limits -- the highest one-day total in at least three weeks, Kriseman said during an update on Facebook.

"We will keep an eye on that to ensure it's not a trend," he said.

The mayor expressed confidence in the short-term should things take a turn for the worse. Hospital capacity, Kriseman said, is not a concern and neither are the number of ICU beds.

In the meantime, dog parks, skate parks and recreation courts are reopening. Kriseman said there's been no decision made yet on playgrounds and splash pads in an effort to protect the city's children from the virus.

Coming soon will be the expansion of outdoor seating at restaurants. Kriseman said they've already allowed businesses to move into adjacent parking lots, and they might soon have the option of moving into the street.

Knowing the virus remains ever so present, Kriseman encouraged people to follow the "St. Pete Way" guidelines in keeping customers and families safe from the virus.

For residents, page one says it all: Keep on washing your hands.

"Going forward, we ask that all residents continue to take hand washing seriously," Kriseman said. "Continue to practice social distancing as much as possible ... and please, please, please wear a face-covering if you're out in public or inside a business."

