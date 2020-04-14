ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Businesses and people still hoping to get extra support from St. Petersburg during the COVID-19 pandemic still have a chance, and now even more people can soon sign up.

Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the city will expand its "Fighting Chance Fund" to allow more people to be eligible and apply. This includes the following:

An owner of a St. Petersburg business does not have to live within city limits.

The business is eligible only if it's been open for six months, rather than one year.

Travel agencies are now eligible.

Individuals are eligible if they worked at a business in St. Petersburg that falls within four categories and employed 25 people or fewer.

"More help is on the way," Kriseman said.

So far, the city received about 1,800 applications and awarded roughly $77,000 to individuals and businesses.

The city program provides $5,000 grants to impacted, eligible businesses and $500 grants to their affected employees. If approved, recipients do not have to pay back these grants, but they are considered taxable income.

The online application can be found here.

COVID-19 Update from Mayor Rick Kriseman: Posted by City of St. Petersburg, Florida USA on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

