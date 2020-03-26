ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An employee at the St. Petersburg Police Department's Emergency Communications Center (ECC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The police department announced the test results saying, that the individual is a non-sworn employee.

The employee went out of town on March 16 and has been home sick since March 18 after showing symptoms of the virus, according to the police department. Test results came back on Wednesday. The employee is currently being treated.

After learning the employee was sick, maintenance crews started sanitizing the communications center several times a day.

Four other employees who may have come in contact with the sick employee are self-quarantining at home.

The police department said it is working with the Florida Department of Health for the safety of their other employees.

This is what the police department did since receiving the positive test result:

Chief Anthony Holloway sent a memo to all police employees notifying them that an employee has tested positive

A volunteer from St. Anthony's Hospital will be onsite twice daily Monday through Friday to check employees' temperatures on a daily basis.

Hand-sanitizing stations were placed on each floor.

77 employees work in the ECC as call-takers and dispatchers for 911

and non-emergency calls. The police department says there is enough space for employees to spread out and maintain social distancing.

RELATED: Tampa police officer infected with coronavirus, 35 quarantined after coronavirus exposure

RELATED: Civilian tests positive for coronavirus at US Special Operations Command

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter