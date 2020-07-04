SARASOTA, Fla. — It's not easy to be at home. Some are struggling with the social distancing, and possibly turning to drugs to cope.

Sarasota Police tweeted symptoms of an overdose to raise awareness.

Investigators believe five people overdosed Monday alone, likely from opioids. But they are waiting on the toxicology reports to confirm that.

A spokesperson for the not-for-profit addiction treatment facility Centerstone says the situation was already challenging before the COVID-19 pandemic, and as more people deal with more isolation and more stress, there's even more incentive to get help.

Regional CEO Melissa Larkin Skinner told 10News facilities like Centerstone has the kind of help they’re searching for or that they need. She added, “I think it’s a mistake to pull back the services and not be available when things are harder than they were a couple of weeks ago for people.”

Here's another reason to get help. Doctors say those who use opioids or have a substance use disorder could be more susceptible to infection and have a harder time with coronavirus symptoms.

You can use the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find treatment near you.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



