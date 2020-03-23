TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all school campuses in Florida to be closed through April 15 due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

That doesn't mean the learning stops for students. Districts are supposed to be adopting a form of remote learning by March 30.

To be prepared for online instruction, Hillsborough County says Monday through March 27 has been set aside Set Up for Success week. It's a time where parents can get comfortable with eLearning and teachers can finalize lesson plans and get access to devices and computers.

Classwork during this time frame will not be graded. Graded work and full eLearning will begin March 30.

On Monday morning, the system used for this, Edsby, was not working properly.

The school district sent an email out saying Edsby is trying to find a solution.

"This is why Set up for Success Week is so important, so we can work out these glitches before grading begins," the email stated.

School district officials said assignments are available by logging into Clever. You can find directions for logging into Clever by clicking here.

What other people are reading right now:

https://tinyurl.com/rqxbo33FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter