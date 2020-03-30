TAMPA, Fla. — Students across the Tampa Bay area will have to adjust to a new normal, attending classes and completing coursework online as school closures continue because of COVID-19.

This new structure has a lot of parents asking questions about how this new process works and a lot of students are unsure. We've compiled some of what we know right now. It's best to reach out to your student's school and teachers to find out exactly what their guidelines are about what's expected.

Do my students have to sign in at the exact time classes would normally start?

This may vary from district to district, even teacher to teacher. While classes may not start at the exact same time as a regular school day, keeping the same routine may be helpful.

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County schools said, "We know students will not be online all day. We encourage parents to devise a schedule for their child. They should spend time online in 15-20 minutes increments with physical and or mental breaks throughout and then come back for another 15-20 minutes and so on for a few hours each day."

Pasco County schools said, "Many students will be able to do their work at times that are convenient to them. There will be variability, depending on the teacher, the grade level, etc."

How is distance learning enforced?

This doesn't differ from normal school attendance. Students are expected to attend all online class sessions and participate. Teachers will be able to see who has signed on and who is completing assignments.

How is attendance being taken?

Teachers have devised online learning plans and will check to see who has signed on and completed any assigned work. Students are expected to participate every day, as they would regular classes.

If a student does not sign on, teachers will reach out to see if there are any barriers, like illness, lack of technology or internet causing the student to miss class.

How are students being graded?

Pasco schools said, "Students will be graded on their work, regardless of the method of delivering instruction."

Hillsborough schools said, "Students will be graded based on assignments and assessments given by their teacher, similar to if they were in the classroom."

Can students be held back this year, given the circumstances?

Hillsborough county schools released this guidance, "The decisions on 3rd grade promotions will be made in consultation with parents, teachers, and school leaders. The decision to promote a student will be based on classroom performance throughout the school year."

What if my student doesn't have access to the internet or to a device?

School districts are distributing tens of thousands of laptops and tablets to students. In many districts, only one device is being given out to each household. Districts are also partnering with internet providers for free service. Contact your child's school for more information.

What do I do if my student normally eats breakfast or lunch at school?

Most schools are providing grab and go breakfast and lunch for students free of charge.

Hillsborough County schools are expanding their pick-up locations to more than 150 this week.

If you need more information specific to your student's learning, reach out to your student's school and teachers for more information. You may be able to find more information on the district websites.

Citrus County

Hardee County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Polk County

Sarasota County

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter