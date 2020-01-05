TAMPA, Fla. — While many Floridians are anticipating getting back to normal as the state starts to slowly re-open, front line workers are still being faced with the coronavirus everyday.

Liz Kane is a nurse in Tampa Bay. She didn't want to reveal which hospital she works at but she felt passionate about getting the word out about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Florida hospitals.

"Some of my other colleagues have had to wear their isolation gowns for a full shift or have one face shield for a full week or have to wear the same mask for a week. That’s not safe," said Kane who feels fortunate because she's had access to PPE where she works.

RELATED : Tampa Bay nurses were told not to wear masks in hallways. Now hospitals are changing the rules.

Another worry for Kane and her fellow healthcare workers is the idea of a second wave.

"I fear that people are going to get lax, and it’s going to spread," she said. "Myself and a lot of my nurse friends feel the same way. We are absolutely terrified it’s going to get worse before it gets better."

Kane wants the government to ensure healthcare workers have all the equipment they need. 10News reached out to Gov. DeSantis' office about the measures he's taking to make sure Florida hospitals are stocked. We'll update this article when we hear back.

10News also reached out to Tampa Bay area hospitals about how they go about ordering PPE and their protocol in making sure their employees are protected.

Kane added, "Every nurse in the Tampa Bay area needs to have that protection in every hospital. It’s not just me. It’s everybody. Every nurse I know wants to be protected."

RELATED : Why are nurses getting furloughed during a pandemic?

On Friday, some Florida nurses participated in International Workers Day, also known as “May Day" by calling for optimal COVID-19 protections.

In an e-mail sent to 10News, Bonnie Castillo, a nurse with National Nurses United said, “Nurses signed up to care for their patient. They did not sign up to sacrifice their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic," adding, "On this day that celebrates the labor movement and working people, union nurses are standing up to demand the protections they need now.”

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter