Tampa International Airport to close COVID-19 testing site

Due to a steady decrease in demand, the testing site's last day will be Friday May, 7.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're planning to get tested before you hop on a flight, you'll have to make plans before you get to the airport.

Tampa International Airport is set to close its COVID-19 testing site next week due to a steady decrease in demand. The site's last day will be Friday, May 7.

The BayCare-run site has tested more than 21,000 passengers since it launched in October 2020, according to a release from the airport. It was one of the first airports in the country to offer both PCR and rapid tests to all departing or arriving passengers.

As vaccinations continue to become more widely available, the airport says test numbers have been as few as 30 per day in recent weeks.

"Launching a COVID-19 testing site has been one of TPA’s proudest accomplishments during the COVID-19 crisis and I’m happy to say we kept a lot of travelers safe by offering this service," TPA CEO Joe Lopano said.

The airport still encourages passengers to get tested at other sites before flying and continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To find out where you can get tested for COVID-19, visit the Florida Department of Health's website.