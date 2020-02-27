TAMPA, Fla. — There are no cases of the coronavirus in the Bay area, but Tampa's mayor and other key leaders say they're as prepared as possible if and when it arrives in our community.

Mayor Jane Castor says systems for dealing with infectious diseases in Tampa have been in place for years. She said since the city has hosted many major events, there are annual medical surge exercises to test hospitals and medical system’s response capabilities.

“Our collaborative approach to these incidents makes us stronger and more resilient when it comes to responding to any incidents," Mayor Castor said.

She recommends texting “TAMPAREADY” to 888-777 to receive alerts from the city.

Medical experts from the state and the Bay area, including the Dean of Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida, say since there are no confirmed cases in Florida – and no one spreading it – there's no reason why you should do anything other than wash your hands and avoid people if you're sick.

“If we start to get cases like that in Florida, then I think the level concern would rise. And there are a number of things we can do to again mitigate the risk of transmission," Dr. Charles Lockwood said.

"Some of the things include trying to avoid having large numbers of people aggregating together particularly indoors.” .

He also says children are at low risk for this coronavirus, but those who are over 60 and those who smoke are at greater risk because of respiratory infection.

“Even if in the worst-case scenario, it’s very unlikely that Hillsborough County or Florida would see a major problem in many months. And certainly, the worst-case projections would suggest peak activity if it occurred would occur in August, so we have a long time to prepare,” Dr. Lockwood said.

Dr. Charles Lockwood joined Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other Bay area leaders to talk about coronavirus preparations.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins said the district is looking at how to create continuity for learning for students if they are required to stay home. Assignments would be available remotely through Edsby, which can be used as a communication tool for parents as well.

