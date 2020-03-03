ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The governor said Monday he was expecting more cases of coronavirus in Florida. 10Investigates reporter Courtney Robinson learned on Tuesday a third person has tested ‘presumptive positive’ for the virus, which is officially called COVID-19.
According to the governor's office, the person lives in the same house as a woman in her 20s who contracted coronavirus on a trip to Italy.
The test samples from this new case have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control to be confirmed.
A man in his 60s was diagnosed in Sarasota after going to the hospital with breathing problems. He wasn’t tested right away because of CDC guidelines, which have since been changed.
The Florida Department of Health says 247 people are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms. That number is up from the 184 Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about Monday during a news conference.
The state’s surgeon general said Monday the threat to the general remains low.
Twenty-four tests have come back negative.
