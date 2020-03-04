TAMPA, Fla. — New Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady is doing his part to help people who need a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brady said on twitter he was partnering with private aviation company Wheels Up to raise money for Feeding America. Their initiative is to get 10 million meals to people who need them.

Feeding America has been helping families across the nation during the hunger crisis for more than 35 years.

With students out of school and so many people out of work, this is a huge gesture from the Bucs quarterback.

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed job cuts mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses close across the world.

You can donate and help Brady reach his goal here.

RELATED: Here's how Tampa Bay school districts are feeding students while COVID-19 concerns close schools

RELATED: A numbers game: Tom Brady to keep familiar No. 12 jersey

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter