MIAMI, Fla — Ultra Music Festival organizers announced Friday that the three-day event slated for March 20-22 is canceled.

The statement says that the music festival is being canceled due to an official directive from the City of Miami in an effort to curb the possible spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The organizers says the next festival is scheduled for March 26-28 of 2021.

Ticket holders will be contacted by email on Monday regarding the next steps.

Official Notice · Ultra Music Festival Dear Ultranauts, It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021.

