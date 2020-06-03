MIAMI, Fla — Ultra Music Festival organizers announced Friday that the three-day event slated for March 20-22 is canceled.
The statement says that the music festival is being canceled due to an official directive from the City of Miami in an effort to curb the possible spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The organizers says the next festival is scheduled for March 26-28 of 2021.
Ticket holders will be contacted by email on Monday regarding the next steps.
