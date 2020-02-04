ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In an executive order issued Thursday, Gov. DeSantis says he's working to put Floridians back in the workforce.

To make that happen, he has ordered as many people as possible working in the government to stop their current jobs and start working for the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). DeSantis says all government employees who temporarily transfer over to the DEO will keep the same benefits and salaries. Those who join the DEO workforce will have a streamlined training process.

Additionally, to help ease calls to the DEO's call center, DeSantis is asking the DEO to find alternate ways for Floridians to apply for jobs, in addition to existing telephone and online applications. DeSantis specifically said paper applications should be made available to the public on the DEO's website. CareerSource Florida will provide assistance to the DEO in order to find a company to help give out and collect physical applications.

The order also allows the DEO to get additional resources such as software and other technology to assist with the increasing volume of unemployed Floridians applying for jobs.

This order will remain in place until Florida's state of emergency is over.

