Universal Orlando to do away with temperature checks

Face masks will still be required at the park.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Florida theme park has announced it would be reducing some of its COVID-related restrictions.

Universal Studios Orlando Resort announced there will no longer be temperature checks at the entrance of the park. Social distancing is also being reduced from six to three feet. 

However, some safety protocols will remain the same. Universal says face masks will still be required.

Universal implemented temperature checks when the park reopened in June 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic shut the park down in March 2020.

