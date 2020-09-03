GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Students at the University of Florida may soon take more classes online amid increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

Provost Joseph Glover sent a letter to college deans Monday that for the remainder of the semester, where feasible, classes should be held online. Right now, it is not a mandatory order as there are some classes that physically cannot be held online.

"While this is not a requirement at this time, there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and so instructors are encouraged to transition now," UF wrote in a statement.

University leaders urged instructors to keep following their assignment and exam schedules -- and to maintain their office hours, despite Monday's news.

"Instructors are responsible for notifying their students in advance about the shift to the online format and to communicate regularly to them expectations surrounding assignments, exams, etc.," UF said.

The regular university semester runs through early May, with the final day of exams scheduled for May 1.

As of Monday, the university was still planning to hold its usual summer sessions. But, there's a chance that circumstances may require summer courses to be held online.

