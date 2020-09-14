USF temporarily closes Recreation & Wellness facility after possible COVID-19 exposure

Until further notice, all indoor facilities are closed to allow time for cleaning and conducting contact tracing

TAMPA, Fla — The University of South Florida closed its Recreation & Wellness facility Sunday after learning of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Until further notice, all indoor facilities are closed to allow time for cleaning and conducting contact tracing, USF announced on Facebook.

Information regarding how to potential exposure occurred and who may have been impacted was not immediately available.

The closure impacts the following locations:

REC

FIT

WELL

Pools: REC & FIT

Bike Shop (REC)

Outdoor Basketball

Sand Volleyball

Sycamore Softball

The university's Riverfront Park, World Trail, virtual programs and outdoor fields are not being closed at this time.

USF welcomed back students starting Aug. 16 after the coronavirus pandemic shut the campus and other universities across the state down.

Last month the university began "environmental testing" at all three campuses. Testing not only students and staff for the virus, but also surfaces, like elevator buttons, door handles, and other high traffic areas.

