USF temporarily closes Recreation & Wellness facility after possible COVID-19 exposure

TAMPA, Fla — The University of South Florida closed its Recreation & Wellness facility Sunday after learning of a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Until further notice, all indoor facilities are closed to allow time for cleaning and conducting contact tracing, USF announced on Facebook.
Information regarding how to potential exposure occurred and who may have been impacted was not immediately available.
The closure impacts the following locations:
- REC
- FIT
- WELL
- Pools: REC & FIT
- Bike Shop (REC)
- Outdoor Basketball
- Sand Volleyball
- Sycamore Softball
The university's Riverfront Park, World Trail, virtual programs and outdoor fields are not being closed at this time.
USF welcomed back students starting Aug. 16 after the coronavirus pandemic shut the campus and other universities across the state down.
Last month the university began "environmental testing" at all three campuses. Testing not only students and staff for the virus, but also surfaces, like elevator buttons, door handles, and other high traffic areas.
