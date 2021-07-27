At home COVID vaccination service begins in Hillsborough, Pinellas Counties

The at-home delivery service may have been just what many still on the vaccine fence had been waiting for.

TAMPA, Fla. — If it just hasn’t been convenient enough for you to get the COVID-19 vaccination, no more excuses.

The Florida Department of Health has now joined forces with Tampa-based DeliveRxd Pharmacy, which delivers COVID vaccines to people in the comfort of their own home regardless of their health status or whether they are insured. If you qualify for the vaccine, you qualify for the service.

Elizabeth Graham was among the first to sign up.

Graham, 81, has been eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine for several months but has waited.

“For whatever reason, I never got out to get the shot, because the crowds scared me,” said Graham.

“You know, we already have a strong delivery program where we deliver medications. So, it’s just one additional step further to put a certified immunize her in the car and get them to take vaccine to patients,” said William Parker, the founder of DeliveRxd Pharmacy.

Within 48 hours of announcing it, hundreds had registered.

“Oh, it’s a lifesaver,” said Kirby Hawkes. She says it’s been hard for him to get around since his wife passed away. The convenience, he says, was a huge factor.

“Oh, it’s very important,” said Hawkes, “Without it, I wouldn’t have had the shot.”

With the Delta variant spreading rapidly, health workers hope the vaccine option will also appeal to those whose kids have been afraid of a trip to the doctor, or perhaps don’t have easy access to transportation.

“No excuse if they come right to you, you know,” said Graham. “I mean this has been great.”

“These people make it available. They come right to your house to do it. It’s painless,” said Hawkes. “There’s no reason not to be vaccinated.”

The Florida Department of Health is currently offering the delivered pharmacy service in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

Depending upon its success, demand, and popularity they’re considering expanding to other parts of the Tampa Bay area as well.

The program has already proven popular enough that the pharmacy is bringing on extra help.

If you’d like to sign up for the home vaccination service, the number to call is 813-932-6266.