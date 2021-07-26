Scientists say mixing COVID-19 vaccines is likely safe but not recommended

Reports show those who just gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are trying to double up to make sure they're protected from the delta variant.

TAMPA, Fla. — In labs across Tampa Bay, scientists continue their research into the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This stage is really kind of scary because of this new variant. The delta variant is really transmissible," said Dr. Michael Teng with USF Health.

The virologist thinks Florida's vaccination rate needs to increase. Seven months after vaccines became available, only about 50% of the population has gotten a shot.

"It's really important for us to cut transmission for this virus. Vaccinations and masks are key," Teng said.

That's why many people who have just gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are trying to double up to make sure they're protected from the delta variant. Scientists at USF Health say mixing vaccines is actually more common than you think.

"We have a lot of data now that shows a lot of data now showing numerous people that have mixed the COVID vaccines together across different types of brands. There have been no reports really of any problems with doing that," said Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Public Health.

While data is limited, the epidemiologist says a supplement to one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can help protect you against the virus, but it's not recommended.

A study in the U.K. found a combination of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots worked well. The latter shot isn't available in the U.S., however.

"If you're vaccinated with two doses already with the Pfizer, you probably don't need to have that conversation," Roberts said.

Statistics show Pfizer and Moderna are both about 80-90% effective at blocking the delta variant. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine stands at around 60%.

"A lot of people were taking the Johnson & Johnson because the one and done was a great strategy to get as many people vaccinated as possible. The issue is it was always a little bit less effective as a single dose. If you're just looking at the numbers you think well maybe if I get an mRNA shot, maybe I'll have better immunity," Teng said.

Scientists say while the majority of vaccine mixing has happened abroad, it has happened in the U.S., too. However, before you go looking to get another COVID-19 shot, they recommend you talk to your doctor to make sure it's safe for you.