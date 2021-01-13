Bayfront Health expands COVID-19 vaccination program

Starting this week, the hospital group is adding an additional vaccination site.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg says it will expand its COVID-19 vaccination program through age eligibility and by adding another vaccination site.

Starting Wednesday, the hospital group says its patients aged 65 and older will be eligible for vaccinations. Bayfront Health says it has given 30,000 vaccines to hospital staff, staff family members, at risk patients over 65 and nursing home residents.

However, due to limited vaccine supply, appointment scheduling will be communicated to those eligible through what the hospital calls a "phased selection process." And, appointments will be first come, first served.

Additional appointments will be announced when vaccine supply becomes available, the hospital said.

In addition, Bayfront Health will open an additional vaccination site Wednesday.

Now, eligible individuals can make an appointment at one of two sites:

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, 701 6th St. South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Emergency Room – Pinellas Park, 3070 Grand Ave., Pinellas Park, FL 3378

Site selection is based on availability, the hospital said. And, Bayfront Health says it will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

