These companies are requiring their employees to get vaccinated

As COVID-19 cases surge, some companies are putting their own vaccine mandates in place.

A resurgence of COVID-19, mostly due to the delta variant of the virus, has state and national leaders encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

And some major companies are taking matters into their own hands, mandating vaccines for their employees.

Here is a list of companies requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tech

Google

Google became the first major tech company to mandate vaccines for its more than 130,000 worldwide employees. This will take full effect on the company's new target date for returning to the office on Oct. 18, which was pushed back from Sept. 1.

Facebook

On July 28, Facebook put out a statement saying it plans to require all employees on its US campuses to be vaccinated, according to a post from the social media company's employees. The statement added that Facebook would implement the policy according to "local conditions and regulations."

Twitter

Twitter had been requiring employees to get vaccinated but said earlier this week that its New York and San Francisco offices would be closing due to the rise in coronavirus cases, CBS reports. However a company email obtained by BuzzFeed News in May 2020 said that employees are allowed to work from home permanently.

Microsoft

The company announced Aug. 3 that it plans to require all employees, vendors, and guests entering Microsoft buildings in the US to show proof of vaccination starting in September.

Cisco

The tech and telecoms conglomerate is committed to a fully hybrid workplace, only allowing fully vaccinated critical workers to come into the office.

Ride-sharing

Lyft

Employees who work in the ride-sharing company's offices must be vaccinated as of Aug. 2, according to an email shared with CNN. The company also reportedly pushed back its return to office date until Feb. 2022.

Uber

Employees wishing to return to the office must be fully vaccinated, according to an email from the CEO first reported by Business Insider. Anyone coming into the office must wear a mask for the time being, regardless of their vaccination status, the email adds. The company reportedly pushed back its target date for returning to the office to October.

Food

Tyson Foods

The meat processer became one of the first major employers of front-line workers to require all of its US employees to get vaccinated when it announced new guidelines Aug. 3. Members of the leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Its front-line workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

DoorDash

NBC reports that the food delivery services corporate employees are not required to go back into the office until January, but those who choose to do so before then must show proof of vaccination.

Travel

Delta Airlines

The airline said in a statement in May that it would require all new US employees to be vaccinated effective May 17, but added that it would NOT be putting in place a company-wide mandate to require current employees to be vaccinated.

United Airlines

Similar to Delta, United started requiring new hires to show proof of vaccination back in June, CNBC reports. The CEO reportedly said in January that he wanted to make vaccines mandatory for all employees, but no official measures have been put in place yet.

News and entertainment

The Washington Post

In an email posted by employee Travis Lyles on July 27, The Washington Post said it will require all employees, as well as contractors and guests, to show proof of vaccination before entering the building. This will go into effect when the Post opens its offices on Sept. 13, according to the email.

The New York Times

The newspaper wrote that it has indefinitely postponed its planned return to the office for its about 4,700 employees. Those who wish to come into the office voluntarily must show proof of vaccination.

The Walt Disney Company

The company will be mandating vaccines for all its "salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S." including new hires, according to a statement obtained by Axios. The statement adds that employees will be required to show proof of vaccination upon their return.

Netflix

The streaming service is requiring all casts in US productions to be vaccinated along with anyone who comes in contact with them, Deadline reports.

Other

Walmart

Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4. The retailer is also reversing its mask policy, requiring employees to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.