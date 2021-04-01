x
Governor DeSantis set to speak in Orlando

The governor is expected to talk about COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be speaking in Orlando today. 

He is expected to talk about COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the state.

The press conference is set to take place at noon. 

