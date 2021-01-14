Equity, planning part of problems behind coronavirus vaccine rollout

An infectious disease expert looked at the problems behind the vaccine rollout and what needs to be fixed to get more shots into the arms of the most vulnerable.

TAMPA, Fla. — We're continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., which is why the focus is now on vaccines.

However, viewers have reached out to us, voicing their frustrations on how the vaccine process has been.

So, we talked with Dr. Julie Vaishampayan about the issues with rolling out this vaccine. She's the Chair of the Public Health Committee and a fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Stanislaus County Public Health Officer.

She says the 65-and-older age group is 15 percent of the population, so without advanced planning, the people who are going to come out and stand in long lines are those in general who have more resources and are going to be healthier.

They're going to be able to stand in line, they'll have better mobility and they'll have internet access.

"We know we are missing a significant portion of people who are very much at risk and that's where our planning process really comes in and how we know how to work with our community partners to reach those people and help them get signed up."

She's says when you have a massive number of people trying to sign up, that's when you get these problems of equity and planning. Those problems favor those with better access.