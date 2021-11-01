Florida leaders ask Governor for clarification on COVID-19 vaccine

14 state representatives sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis requesting more details on the vaccine rollout.

TAMPA, Fla — There are still many questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. So many, that even other state leaders are asking the Governor for clarification.

Letter to Gov. DeSantis 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

In a letter sent to Gov. DeSantis on Friday, 14 members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans, asked for a briefing to clarify questions they’re getting from constituents.

They’re asking for the order in which individuals will be given the vaccine, a timeline for the vaccinations, locations where people can get the vaccinations, the specific roles of the state government, county governments, hospitals, physicians and other stakeholders in the health care system and whether the process will vary depending on health insurance.

All 14 of the representatives say they share the goal of making the vaccination process “as swift and effective as possible to save lives”.

Florida Senator Rick Scott also sent a letter to the Florida Department of Health asking for more information on the vaccine distribution plan.

In the letter addressed to Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, Senator Scott writes:

"Your hard work and transparency is greatly appreciated as we continue to fight to end the coronavirus and make sure every Floridian that wants a vaccine can get one. It is vital that we get the vaccine out as safely and efficiently as possible, without unnecessary delays."

