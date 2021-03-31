Gov. DeSantis expects Florida will reach vaccine surplus by May

"We’re gonna keep getting more vaccine and just basically making it available," he said.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — If you're concerned about your chances to be inoculated as the state prepares to open eligibility to those 18 and up -- don't be. Gov. Ron DeSantis shared during a press conference Wednesday that the state's COVID-19 vaccine supply is on the rise.

According to his calculations, the state is expecting more than 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by next Monday or Tuesday. This is in addition to an unspecified increase in Moderna vaccines but a reduction in the state's Pfizer allotment expected to arrive in Florida.

All together, DeSantis said it's looking to be more than 1 million doses that are landing in the Sunshine State during the first week of April.

“We’re gonna keep getting more vaccine and just basically making it available," he said.

On April 5, when it becomes "open season" for vaccination appointments, DeSantis says he expects to see a little bit of a rush but anticipates things slowing down by mid-April.

“The time is very near where they’re gonna be able to get it with relatively little hassle," the governor said about Floridians.

According to DeSantis, Florida will have a vaccine surplus by May and, at that time, the state's efforts will focus on public messaging to let those who might not have initially got in line for their shot, that doses are still available.

You can hear the governor discuss the topic during the questions portion of the video below.