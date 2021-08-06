First Lady Jill Biden will attend Lightning vaccination event Thursday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — First Lady Jill Biden will travel Thursday to Tampa, where she'll work with the Tampa Bay Lightning to help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
She'll first visit a drive-thru vaccination site Thursday afternoon in Kissimmee before heading to the Bay area.
Biden will join the Bolts later in the afternoon for AdventHealth's Shots On Ice vaccination event at AMALIE Arena. AdventHealth will be offering Pfizer two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots.
The Tampa event runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Floridians are being encouraged to register to get inoculated at the event, where they also have the chance to take shots on net from the ice and get a picture with ThunderBug.
People getting vaccinated will have the opportunity to take part in sweepstakes for prizes, including hockey tickets.
Click here to register.
