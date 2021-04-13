Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause impacts operations at FEMA's Tampa Greyhound Track site

Medical experts could not say how long the pause in the J&J vaccine was expected to last - but more likely days, they said, than weeks.

TAMPA, Fla. — A pause in the J&J vaccine distribution is having a big impact on one of the most popular vaccine sites in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Greyhound Track location operated by FEMA had already distributed about 100 Johnson and Johnson vaccinations Tuesday morning after opening at 7 a.m.

By 7:30 a.m. they received word to stop.

For how long, no one is sure yet.

People like Alex Wu drove away disappointed after being told the one-dose option was unavailable.

"They’re not giving out the first dose here anymore," he said he’d been told.

FEMA, which operates the Tampa greyhound site, is still open for people completing appointments for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

They have not been given a timeframe on when the J&J vaccine would be available again.

"Right now, the direction from the state and federal partners is the vaccine will go back to our County health department and they will be the ones that are responsible for storing it during this operational pause," said Carole Covey, FEMA’s site Commander.

Tuesday morning, federal health workers explained the reasoning behind the pause as a rare blood clot issue that had been reported in six female patients so far, all between the ages of 18 and 48.

One had died.

"And that pattern is very very similar to what was seen in Europe with another vaccine," said Peter Marks, Director of the FDA Center for Biologics. "So, I think we have to take the time to make sure we understand this complication and we address it properly."

Medical experts could not say how long the pause in the J&J vaccine was expected to last - but more likely days, they said, than weeks.

"Our attempt is, in the days ahead, to provide an update regularly, and that the pause provides us time for deliberation and ensuring appropriate diagnosis and treatment," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC Deputy Director.

Health workers hope that kind of transparency will keep people from losing confidence in the vaccines while keeping in perspective there had been only a handful of reported issues among the more than 6.8 million people who’ve gotten the J&J shot.

"It is safe," said Kevin Watler, Spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. "And we continuously encourage you to get vaccinated."