Tampa city employees must get vaccinated, Mayor Jane Castor says

The mayor says the deadline applies to when employees get their second shot.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city employees will have until Sept. 30 to get their COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Jane Castor said Wednesday.

This will affect about 4,700 people, according to the mayor.

The details come after a spokesperson for Castor on Tuesday said the mayor sent out a letter Tuesday evening informing employees of the vaccine mandate.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Mayor Jane Castor said any employees who are not vaccinated after that date will be required to wear an N-95 mask and take a COVID-19 test once a week.

Castor says employees who show proof of antibodies from regular tests will be exempt from being required to take a vaccine.

The mayor later clarified that the deadline for getting the vaccine applies to being fully vaccinated, either with the two-dose Moderna or FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

"We're not talking termination, it's not going to happen," Castor said when asked about whether anyone will be fired for refusing to take the vaccine.

"Over the course of the last 18 months we have all done so much to combat this pandemic and keep our city up and running, but the unprecedented spread of this virus demands that we do more to protect ourselves, each other and the community," the letter reads.

In a news release sent earlier in the day, the mayor's office said the reason for the news conference was due to the "alarming surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant."