What's different about the new COVID-19 vaccine?

From what it protects against to when it will be available, here's what you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Florida — The U.S. approved the newest COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in hopes that the updated shot will protect against the latest coronavirus variants.

But, you may be wondering: What's so different about it this time around?

We broke down what the new COVID-19 vaccine aims to provide and what doctors say it won't do.

What does the new COVID vaccine do?

The newest shots target an omicron variant named XBB.1.5. That specific strain is no longer dominant but it’s close enough to coronavirus strains causing most COVID-19 illnesses today that the FDA determined it would offer good cross-protection.

And just like earlier versions of the shot, this vaccine is designed to protect people against severe illness, hospitalizations and death — not so much against mild COVID infections.

The U.S. has seen a steady rise in new COVID cases and hospitalizations in recent months, including here in Florida.

Do I need to be vaccinated already to get the new COVID shot?

Remember the first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccines that were administered in a series? This one is different.

It's designed for people who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 before and those who haven't. It’s part of a shift to treat fall updates of COVID-19, much like getting a yearly flu shot.

Who should get the new COVID booster?

The FDA cleared this round of COVID vaccines for adults and children as young as 6 months. The FDA said starting at age 5, most people can get a single dose even if they’ve never had a prior COVID-19 shot.

On Tuesday, the CDC is expected to give its recommendations on who exactly should get the shot.

“Once they come out with their recommendations, then I think those people who are recommended to get the booster should go and get it,” USF's Dr. Michael Teng said. “Their recommendations carry weight with the insurance companies, and that’s who’s going to foot the bill for the booster vaccines now.”

When will the new COVID shot be available?

Even though the FDA approved the new vaccines on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to sign off. A CDC advisory panel is set to issue recommendations Tuesday on who needs the updated shots most.

Vaccinations could begin later this week, and both the COVID-19 and flu shots can be given at the same visit.