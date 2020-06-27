Vice President Mike Pence calls off Florida bus tour amid spiking COVID-19 cases

He will still, however, visit the state to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis and health officials.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is calling off a planned bus tour in Florida to benefit his and President Donald Trump’s re-election as the state experiences a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Pence is still traveling to the state, the White House confirmed, saying he will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his health care teams.

Pence said Friday during a briefing by the White House’s coronavirus task force that he would visit Florida, Texas and Arizona this week to receive a “ground report” on spiking cases of COVD-19 across the sunbelt.

Pence was to appear in Lake Wales at an event organized by pro-Trump group America First Policies billed as the “Great American Comeback tour.” The group announced that “Out of an abundance of caution at this time, we are postponing the Great American Comeback tour stop in Florida.

“We look forward to rescheduling soon.”

A press release earlier indicated, too, Pence would have been a special guest in Sarasota on his "Faith in America" tour on July 2.

What other people are reading right now: