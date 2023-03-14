EPA proposes first national standards to regulate 'forever chemicals' in drinking water

'Forever chemicals' or PFAS are synthetic chemical compounds that have a range of negative health effects on humans.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — When is the last time you thought about what's in the water coming out of your faucet?

Right now, the EPA is proposing some big changes on what should be allowed in terms of "forever chemicals," or PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), in our drinking water. On Tuesday, EPA leaders announced a proposal that would implement the first national standard to limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

"The EPA is taking yet another bold step to protect public health," U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said on Tuesday. "We anticipate that when fully implemented, this rule will prevent thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of PFAS-related illnesses."

PFAS are synthetic chemical compounds that have a range of negative health effects on humans including liver damage, thyroid disease, obesity, fertility issues, and cancer, according to the CDC.

If the proposal passes, water systems will have to monitor for six specific chemicals that can be found in drinking water, notify the public about PFAS levels and work to reduce them if levels go above the standard allowed.

According to Tampa Bay Water, the region's PFAS levels were last checked in 2015 when no harmful compounds were found.

"In 2015, we tested our member's drinking water supplies for PFAS compounds," Tampa Bay Water Public Communications Manager Brandon Moore said. "At that time, that was at much higher levels than the four parts per trillion, but no PFAS were found at that time."

With this proposal, Tampa Bay Water will take proactive action this summer.

"The next step for Tampa Bay Water is to test our drinking water supply for farms as part of an EPA study this summer,"Moore said.

Moore said our region's water is already checked regularly for more than a hundred regulated compounds.

"If PFAS were found in drinking water, we would implement technologies that are recognized by the EPA to be proven to remove PFAS," said Moore.