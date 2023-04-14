Nonprofit behind world's largest AI-powered ALS study

Navar says it took over two years for her husband to be diagnosed and explains, “Unfortunately time was not on our side."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — ALS non-profit EverythingALS is using artificial intelligence and other technologies to help find a way to diagnose ALS and other neurological diseases faster and find a cure.

It’s partnering with healthcare companies in the effort and conducting speech research to spot and track early signs of ALS.

Indu Navar is the non-profit’s founder and knows all too well the devastating impacts of the disease. She lost her husband, Peter Cohen to ALS in 2019.

EverythingALS now brings together patients, caregivers, doctors, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies to combine technological innovations and data to improve care.

Navar says it took over two years for her husband to be diagnosed and explains, “Unfortunately time was not on our side and we were victims to the current structure.” She said, “by the time we started treatments there was so much damage already done.”

Navar is continuing her husband’s mission and vision to utilize technology in the fight against ALS. The EverythingALS speech research is free and open to anyone in the United States 18 and older, whether healthy or diagnosed with ALS/PLS.