New report shows alarming rise in obesity rates. Where does Florida rank?

The findings about the root causes of obesity may surprise you.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report is showing an alarming trend in obesity rates across the U.S. and the root causes of this problem might surprise you. This report is put together each year by the Trust for America's Health. They've been tracking obesity rates across the country for 20 years now.

In 2012, no state had an adult obesity rate at or above 35 percent. Now 22 states do and while Florida is not one of them, it's not far behind. The report shows that 31 percent of adults in the Sunshine State and 16 percent of kids are obese.

The study also looked at what's causing the dramatic increase and it's more than just genetics and processed foods. Nadine Gracia is the President and CEO of Trust for America's Health.

"If you don't have access to healthy and nutritious foods that are affordable, if your community doesn't have the full-service grocery stores that provide those types of foods or if you don't live in communities where physical activity is actually easy and safe," Garcia said.

Access to affordable health care is also a factor.

Gracia says this obesity is a national public health issue. It is associated with other health problems like heart disease, diabetes, stroke and even some cancers.