Doctors worried about flu season on top of COVID-19 spread in schools

A pediatrician offers some tips on how to make sure your kids have a healthy immune system to fight off illnesses they may contract at school.

TAMPA, Fla. — Across Tampa Bay, thousands of students and staff have been sent home to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19 infections or exposures.

Data shows that the delta variant is affecting more children, raising concerns as infections from other viruses rise too.

Hospitals are seeing more cases of children affected by RSV and parainfluenza, in addition to COVID-19. So as students continue in-person learning, doctors offer some tips to keep your kids healthy. The first step is making sure their immune systems are strong enough to fight off viruses they come into contact with.

"Sure, they can take multivitamins with an immune-boosting sticker on the bottle, it won't hurt, but what's going to have the most impact is a healthy diet, exercise and getting enough sleep," said Dr. Marcy Baker, a pediatrician and medical director of pediatrics at BayCare.

"A lot of our teens are off on their sleep schedules, they go to bed too late and even our younger kids aren't used to being up earlier, so it's important to get a good sleep routine going," Dr. Baker said.

Preschool to kindergarten-aged kids should sleep around ten hours a night, kids six to 12 should sleep at least nine hours a night and teens 13 to 18 should sleep eight to 10 hours a night.

Eating a balanced diet of fresh fruits, vegetables, protein and healthy fats will help kids have a healthy immune system to fight off infections that they'll inevitably come into contact with throughout the school year.

Dr. Baker says what will make the most difference in protecting your kids is something many school districts are debating right now — masks, "It's important for everyone to be masked. That really helps. It will help not only with just COVID, it's going to help with the flu, with RSV, with colds."

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently only available to kids 12 and over, but once it is approved for younger students, Dr. Baker recommends getting it for your child as soon as you can.