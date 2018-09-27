Fall just began, but flu season is already off to a strong start.

Tampa Bay area hospitals reported only a handful of flu cases, but Orlando has seen a big increase this week.

Florida Hospital’s Centre Care clinic doctors have seen more than 60 cases in a week.

The flu season last year was one of the deadliest in at least four decades.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimated about 80,000 people died from the flu and complications from it last season.

The CDC blamed the severity on a particularly bad strain and lower vaccination rates in key groups.

Doctors are encouraging people to get the flu shot already. The flu shot doesn’t prevent people from getting sick, but it can help lessen the severity.

