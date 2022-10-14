Doctors recommend flu shots ahead of unpredictable season

Doctors say the vaccine is still your best protection against getting sick or being hospitalized if you do.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — That traditional flu season is typically from October to March, hitting a peak around or just after the holidays.

But this year, doctors aren't so sure that will be the case; in fact, some worry it could be worse than usual. However, there are still good reasons for recommending that people get vaccinated.

Dr. Juan Dumois at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital says our behaviors really do have an effect on the seasonality of viruses. In 2020 and 2021, we didn't really have a flu season because people were social distancing and masking.

And then the flu hit kids pretty hard in May of this year, which was a surprise to so many doctors. Since it's unclear what to expect, Dr. Dumois says it's best to get a flu shot if you haven't had one in a while.

"The immunity happens after you catch the flu, but it only lasts a certain amount of time. So there are probably a lot more people who are susceptible to a bad case of flu for this winter than they have the last couple of years."

Keep in mind, if you get the vaccine you can still get the flu. But if you do get it, it will likely be a much milder case and keep you from having to be hospitalized.