Safe mouth taping can promote healthy sleeping, expert says

TAMPA, Fla — It’s tough to tell your body to breathe through your nose at night, but you can force it to with a trick that’s growing in popularity.

Medical experts say mouth taping can improve the quality of your sleep and the benefits from that rest.

Dr. Hilary Dalton of Dalton Dental says it’s a simple as it sounds: taping your mouth shut. However, how you do that is key.

She suggests using a barrier, like Vaseline, around your lips and then using a porous tape that you’re comfortable with, “they recommend Somnifix but there’s also all kinds you can get at CVS, Walgreens, any of the drug stores or Publix,” she says any kind of surgical or medical tape is fine, just “don’t use duct tape, people!”

The goal is to force nose breathing at night, but you want to be able to easily remove the tape.

“You’re getting that more moist air versus the mouth,” says Dr. Dalton. She explains, “it actually filters dust and allergens, your mouth doesn’t do that.”

She says, avoiding a dry throat and mouth also leads to better dental health.

“Just think of it logically, going through your mouth is drier. So, when your saliva is the defender, you have good and bad microbiome so the good is protecting the teeth, so when you don’t have it what’s going to be your protection against cavities?”

Studies show other significant health benefits from nose breathing, including increased nitric oxide in the sinuses, which leads to reduced inflammation and improved immune system.

Mouth breathing can lead to high blood pressure and sleep apnea. It also can worsen asthma, and deprive the organs of optimal oxygenation.

Dr. Dalton explains, “according to the studies, you’re getting a 15 percent increase in oxygenation through the nasal passages versus the mouth, which is pretty good."

She says there are some people who should avoid this tactic including those who suffer from allergies or a deviated septum.