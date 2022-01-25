Online therapy is just as effective as in-person sessions

Being open and upfront about your own history will help the treater figure out the path that may most help you.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the age of the pandemic and increased anxiety, more people have turned to online therapy.

Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at New York Presbyterian Hospital, says the great news is, studies are showing that it’s just as effective as in-person treatment.

“That’s pretty huge,” says Dr. Saltz.

Studies published in The Lancet and JAMA specifically indicate online therapy works just as well treating anxiety, depression and trauma.

To get the most out of those appointments, Dr. Saltz says do some homework.

“You want to be equipped with, for example, all of the medications you’re already taking, a knowledge of some family history," Dr. Saltz said. "Did anybody in your family have depression or anxiety disorders or struggle with alcohol or substance abuse because family history really matters in making a diagnosis and knowing whether you’re potentially susceptible to something.”

She says it’s important to dig into your own background, too.

“Have you struggled with this before – if so, what did you do? What helped, what didn’t help?”

She says the key is to be as informed about yourself as possible, and to be honest with your counselor about it all.