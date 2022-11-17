High bacteria levels prompt health advisory for Davis Island Beach

TAMPA, Fla — Beachgoers looking to head to Davis Island Beach this weekend should be weary of a health advisory issued Thursday.
The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for the beach after samples taken showed high bacteria levels. Health officials observed bacteria "above the threshold for enterococci bacteria," FDOH in Hillsborough said.
This advisory should serve as a potential risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended, according to health officials. A resampling will be done in a week.
The presence of enteric bacteria, or enterococci, is an indication of fecal pollution, FDOH says.
"An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher," health leaders explain in a release. "This is set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has been conducting coastal beach water quality monitoring at nine sites once every two weeks since August 2000, and weekly since August 5, 2002, through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program."
For anyone interested in learning more, visit the Florida Department of Health's Beach Water Quality website. To review the beach water sampling results for reporting counties, click on the county name.