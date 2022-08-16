Florida reports 1st monkeypox case involving young child

The state ranks No. 3 in the country in terms of the overall number of cases.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health confirmed Tuesday the state has recorded its first instance of monkeypox in a young child.

According to the department's online reporting tool, the case involves a child in Martin County between the ages of 0-4 years old. The county health department confirmed the case to 10 Tampa Bay.

The overall condition of the child is not yet known.

State health officials are scheduled on Tuesday to hold a briefing on the monkeypox outbreak in Florida, which ranks No. 3 in the country with a total of 1,085 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are a total of 11,890 confirmed cases nationwide.

The vast majority of monkeypox cases have appeared in men who have sex with men while other instances outside that group have been reported, the CDC said earlier.

Officials have said the virus can spread through close personal contact, and via towels and bedding, according to earlier reporting from The Associated Press. That means it can happen in homes, likely through prolonged or intensive contact, Dr. James Lawler, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told the AP.

County health departments across Florida are offering the Jynneos vaccines to people considered high-risk for the virus, including those who are HIV positive, and others who fit certain criteria. In the Tampa Bay area, like places elsewhere across the country, the availability of the vaccine varies as demand outweighs supply.