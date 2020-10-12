Pandemic fatigue and holiday stress could lead to long-term heart problems

There are things you can do today to ease the stress we've all been feeling this year and get through the holidays.

TAMPA, Fla. — The last year has led a lot of us to have "pandemic fatigue."

Now, top that with the stress of the holidays, and you could be in for some long-term health issues down the road. Fortunately, there are some things we can do about that.

Chronic stress can have a huge impact on our bodies, and it can increase our blood pressure which leads to bad heart health.

That's permanent. The pandemic is not.

Unfortunately, a lot of ways we are coping with the pandemic are doing damage to our bodies. These are things like smoking, drinking, not getting enough sleep, overeating and not doing any physical activity.

But there are things you can do today to get this under control. Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the chief medical officer for prevention with the American Heart Association gave us some ideas to share with you.

He says start with being aware that you're stressed out already, and the holidays could bring on more. Then, make time to be more physically active, get more sleep and put your mind at ease.

You can do that by going for a walk or reaching out to other people to relieve some of that stress.

And you also need to check in with your doctor.

"If you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, connecting with your doctor and getting on the meds you need to be on while you're doing those other things are going to lead to a longer, healthier life where you can enjoy the post-pandemic good times that are coming back," says Dr. Sanchez.

Maybe you haven't been eating as healthy or drinking a little more than you usually do. Dr. Sanchez says try to get back to doing those things in moderation. And if you smoke, he says it's never too late or too soon to think about quitting.

Check out these resources to help you through these stressful times.

