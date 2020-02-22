TAMPA, Fla. — It's not a cure, but a local University of South Florida Professor says he can kill the coronavirus.

“I am very confident that this technology will destroy Coronavirus. Although we have not tested it on that virus itself, we have tested it on viruses of that type,” Dr. Goswami said.

Every day Dr. Yogi Goswami picks up his lab coat and goes back to his engineering lab at USF to keep testing an air purifier he created to kill bacteria and viruses in the air.

"It's a photoelectric chemical oxidation process, in short PECO. That process, with the action of light on and a catalytic filter, creates free radicals which destroy organic pollutants in the air," Dr. Goswami said.

He is an inventor with 27 patents and runs the Clean Energy Research Center at the University of South Florida. He's confident the purifier, called Molekule, would work in any situation.

"You would put the units in the room where you're concerned about. There's a fan in the unit which sucks air into the unit and the air that comes out comes out totally clean. So, this is not a cure, but it reduces the risk of infection," Dr. Goswami said.

While they continue testing purifiers and advancing them, they're working on getting it to China where the Coronavirus has killed more than 2,200 people.

"I really would like to help them. I don't know how though. We need to somehow reach out to the Chinese government to say, 'Hey, if there's a way to send these over there, we would do that,'' Dr. Goswami said.

10News will continue to follow Dr. Goswami's attempt to help fight the Coronavirus.

RELATED: How the CDC is preparing for possibility of a coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Tampa Bay couple worried about catching coronavirus even after getting off cruise ship

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter