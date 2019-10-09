ATHENS, Georgia — Not dating as a teenager may make one a happier person.

That's according to a new study from the University of Georgia.

Scientists worked with nearly 600 high school sophomores to reach their findings about teen romance.

Students who didn't date had significantly higher teacher ratings of social skills and leadership, and lower ratings of depression compared to those who did date.

Many feel that dating is a key part of growing up. The results of this study turn that myth around.

The study was published in the Journal of School Health.

