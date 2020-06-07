Clearing the confusion: when and where you must wear a face mask in Manatee and Sarasota

If you tend to jump around Sarasota and Manatee counties, there are some mask mandates you need to be aware of.
The cities of Sarasota, Holmes Beach, Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island all have mandatory mask orders in place.
They were implemented to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but these ordinances are not identical, so it can get confusing on where and when you need to wear a face covering.
In the City of Sarasota here’s the rule: Face coverings must be worn in all indoor establishments, as well as outdoor public spaces where social distancing can’t be practiced.
But don’t be fooled, this is not a requirement in Sarasota County.
There’s no mask mandate in the county, but commissioners did endorse recommendations from the Florida Surgeon General that states everyone in Florida should wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible.
County leaders also supported the idea that businesses should make their own rules regarding COVID-19 safety measures. Commissioner Charles Hines says if a business wants to make it mandatory to wear a mask in their shop, they have the right to do so.
There are some exceptions to the City of Sarasota mask order.
The mandate does not apply to:
- Children under 18 years old
- Those with preexisting medical conditions that would be worsened by a mask
- The hearing-impaired
- Those working in a profession that would be unable to perform their duties with a mask such as public safety, exercising or those already observing the six-foot rule
Here’s when you do NOT have to wear a mask:
- While eating or drinking at a restaurant (But if you leave the table to walk to the restroom or while entering/exiting the establishment you must have the mask on)
- If you are outdoors in public spaces and able to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people who are not in your household
- When exercising
- Schools or daycare centers
Now, if you don’t follow these rules, there are consequences.
Penalty for not following mask order: A noncriminal civil infraction, which carries a penalty of up to $500.
“It’s not a huge sacrifice to ask and once they are out of that store, once they are outside and safe, safely distanced, they can take the mask off,” City Manager Tom Barwin said.
Barwin says they’re leading with education first. He says they don’t want to write citations, but if they have to, they will.
Barwin says the city will also take complaints through its website and a special email address set up: mandatory.masks@sarasotanfl.gov
“We encourage people not to call 911 on these mask issues,” Barwin said. “Communicate through our website and our email. We will get back to people with information that they need within 24 hours and we will do our best to keep educating and informing the public.”
Here’s the rule in Holmes Beach: Face coverings must be worn in all indoor establishments in the City of Holmes Beach.
The mandate does not apply to:
- Children under 6 years old
- People with preexisting medical conditions that would be worsened by a mask
Here’s when you do NOT have to wear a mask:
- If you’re already observing federal social distancing guidelines
- While eating and drinking at a restaurant
- While outdoors
- Inside a gym where physical distancing can’t be done
- Those in a barbershop when wearing a face covering would interfere with those services
Penalty for not following mask order: A $250 fine on the first offense and $500 on each subsequent offense.
The burden of enforcement will fall mostly to businesses, though they can seek help from code enforcement and law enforcement for people who refuse to comply.
Longboat Key’s mandatory mask order is pretty similar to that of Holmes Beach. The only difference is the penalty.
Penalty for not following mask order in Longboat Key: with some exceptions, it’s a noncriminal civil infraction, with a penalty of up to $500.
Code enforcement or the town police can issue citations, which start with a $100 fine for the first offense, goes to $250 for the second and rises to $500 for subsequent offenses.
Here’s the rule on Anna Maria Island: You’re required to wear masks indoors with a few exceptions.
The mandate does not apply to:
- Children under 2 years old
- If a face covering would cause impairment because of an existing health condition
- If you work in a business or profession where you do not have interactions with others
- If you are in an office where all interactions with others are done with social distancing as recommended by the CDC
Here’s when you do NOT have to wear a mask:
- While eating or drinking
- While outdoors
Penalty for not following mask order: Violations carry a $50 fine.
Commissioners in Manatee County have not implemented a mandatory face covering order, so you’re in the clear while shopping or eating in that county
However, Manatee County Commissioners strongly recommend you wear a face mask but say they aren’t going to mandate it.
