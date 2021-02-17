Officials set to share new information on the restoration of Tampa's historic Jackson House

Historians are hoping the more than 100-year-old home can be restored to its former glory.

TAMPA, Fla — On the outside, one might pass Tampa's Jackson House and not realize all the culture and history that once lived inside its walls.

The former boarding house, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places, is an important part of our region’s African American history.

Around 1912, when Tampa’s Union Station train depot opened, The Jackson Rooming House became a favorite destination for African American travelers visiting the area. Through decades of segregation, it was a social hub in Tampa’s once-bustling Central Avenue district.

Famous musicians like Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, and Duke Ellington were among those who either stayed at or visited the house.

Several decades later, Tampa Bay is working to restore the historic home to its former glory so that generations for years to come will know its importance.

Phase one for the restoration project included things like removing trash and vegetation, securing the property, and identifying important and historic artifacts still inside.

The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay History Center also partnered to complete a full 3-D reimaging to determine if the home is structurally sound.

On Wednesday evening, the history center will host a webinar at 6:30 p.m. with historian Fred Hearns and curators Brad Massey and Rodney Kite-Powell to provide the latest on the house's upcoming transformation.

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik committed $1 million to the restoration project in 2020. The location could be slated to become a museum.