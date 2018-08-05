School districts all across Florida are wrestling with tough budget decisions ahead of the 2018-19 academic year.

And many of those decisions involve teacher pay. We have put together an interactive map of the average teacher salary in every district, based on information from the Florida Department of Education. The lowest-paid districts in the state are all in Florida’s panhandle, bordering Georgia, where property values and the cost of living are low.

The highest-paid districts in the state are in the wealthy Florida Keys and Southwest Florida regions. Hillsborough and Sarasota counties are the only two in the Greater Tampa Bay region above Florida’s state average salary for a teacher of $47,858; Pasco County is not only the region’s lowest-paid district, but also the lowest-paid large school district in the entire state.

Click on the different districts in the map to see the average salary listed there.

District Name Number of Teachers Average Teacher Salary FLORIDA 174,184 $47,858.26 ALACHUA 1,668 $42,861.74 BAKER 295 $42,692.93 BAY 1,805 $43,938.94 BRADFORD 233 $42,812.67 BREVARD 4,745 $46,513.31 BROWARD 15,922 $50,662.20 CALHOUN 152 $39,570.61 CHARLOTTE 971 $45,385.32 CITRUS 1,006 $45,918.24 CLAY 2,480 $44,483.16 COLLIER 3,015 $54,069.58 COLUMBIA 652 $41,709.55 DADE 19,501 $51,155.76 DESOTO 293 $43,575.58 DIXIE 121 $41,293.94 DUVAL 7,334 $47,219.76 ESCAMBIA 2,676 $44,452.95 FLAGLER 732 $49,657.75 FRANKLIN 89 $40,486.80 GADSDEN 403 $36,897.36 GILCHRIST 151 $48,362.52 GLADES 150 $46,031.10 GULF 122 $43,813.97 HAMILTON 107 $40,155.21 HARDEE 327 $44,192.39 HENDRY 315 $45,506.38 HERNANDO 1,452 $45,777.34 HIGHLANDS 766 $45,115.86 HILLSBOROUGH 14,357 $49,910.18 HOLMES 232 $34,026.20 INDIAN RIVER 1,101 $47,589.29 JACKSON 484 $42,420.14 JEFFERSON 53 $41,513.20 LAFAYETTE 72 $47,031.14 LAKE 2,623 $44,617.60 LEE 5,456 $46,540.75 LEON 2,009 $43,873.61 LEVY 333 $43,630.85 LIBERTY 125 $41,386.23 MADISON 175 $39,457.75 MANATEE 3,195 $45,778.45 MARION 2,609 $44,946.68 MARTIN 1,209 $45,799.77 MONROE 636 $56,868.28 NASSAU 677 $46,506.43 OKALOOSA 1,866 $51,409.32 OKEECHOBEE 403 $45,458.13 ORANGE 12,324 $47,062.99 OSCEOLA 3,656 $44,679.01 PALM BEACH 12,420 $50,848.02 PASCO 4,799 $42,316.83 PINELLAS 6,769 $47,794.63 POLK 6,283 $45,284.71 PUTNAM 643 $46,265.71 ST. JOHNS 2,242 $46,707.42 ST. LUCIE 2,364 $44,379.16 SANTA ROSA 1,729 $44,371.43 SARASOTA 2,978 $54,524.52 SEMINOLE 4,220 $47,737.71 SUMTER 536 $46,475.34 SUWANNEE 377 $47,220.57 TAYLOR 193 $43,958.44 UNION 165 $40,014.92 VOLUSIA 4,124 $44,784.00 WAKULLA 315 $40,978.43 WALTON 584 $45,322.02 WASHINGTON 246 $44,916.13 DEAF/BLIND 144 $44,974.72 WASH SPECIAL 10 $54,770.40 FL VIRTUAL 1,537 $49,442.78 FAU LAB SCH 159 $46,036.06 FSU LAB SCH 166 $39,818.44 FAMU LAB SCH 36 $43,316.96 UF LAB SCH 67 $39,945.00

