School districts all across Florida are wrestling with tough budget decisions ahead of the 2018-19 academic year.
And many of those decisions involve teacher pay. We have put together an interactive map of the average teacher salary in every district, based on information from the Florida Department of Education. The lowest-paid districts in the state are all in Florida’s panhandle, bordering Georgia, where property values and the cost of living are low.
The highest-paid districts in the state are in the wealthy Florida Keys and Southwest Florida regions. Hillsborough and Sarasota counties are the only two in the Greater Tampa Bay region above Florida’s state average salary for a teacher of $47,858; Pasco County is not only the region’s lowest-paid district, but also the lowest-paid large school district in the entire state.
Click on the different districts in the map to see the average salary listed there.
|District Name
|Number of Teachers
|Average Teacher Salary
|FLORIDA
|174,184
|$47,858.26
|ALACHUA
|1,668
|$42,861.74
|BAKER
|295
|$42,692.93
|BAY
|1,805
|$43,938.94
|BRADFORD
|233
|$42,812.67
|BREVARD
|4,745
|$46,513.31
|BROWARD
|15,922
|$50,662.20
|CALHOUN
|152
|$39,570.61
|CHARLOTTE
|971
|$45,385.32
|CITRUS
|1,006
|$45,918.24
|CLAY
|2,480
|$44,483.16
|COLLIER
|3,015
|$54,069.58
|COLUMBIA
|652
|$41,709.55
|DADE
|19,501
|$51,155.76
|DESOTO
|293
|$43,575.58
|DIXIE
|121
|$41,293.94
|DUVAL
|7,334
|$47,219.76
|ESCAMBIA
|2,676
|$44,452.95
|FLAGLER
|732
|$49,657.75
|FRANKLIN
|89
|$40,486.80
|GADSDEN
|403
|$36,897.36
|GILCHRIST
|151
|$48,362.52
|GLADES
|150
|$46,031.10
|GULF
|122
|$43,813.97
|HAMILTON
|107
|$40,155.21
|HARDEE
|327
|$44,192.39
|HENDRY
|315
|$45,506.38
|HERNANDO
|1,452
|$45,777.34
|HIGHLANDS
|766
|$45,115.86
|HILLSBOROUGH
|14,357
|$49,910.18
|HOLMES
|232
|$34,026.20
|INDIAN RIVER
|1,101
|$47,589.29
|JACKSON
|484
|$42,420.14
|JEFFERSON
|53
|$41,513.20
|LAFAYETTE
|72
|$47,031.14
|LAKE
|2,623
|$44,617.60
|LEE
|5,456
|$46,540.75
|LEON
|2,009
|$43,873.61
|LEVY
|333
|$43,630.85
|LIBERTY
|125
|$41,386.23
|MADISON
|175
|$39,457.75
|MANATEE
|3,195
|$45,778.45
|MARION
|2,609
|$44,946.68
|MARTIN
|1,209
|$45,799.77
|MONROE
|636
|$56,868.28
|NASSAU
|677
|$46,506.43
|OKALOOSA
|1,866
|$51,409.32
|OKEECHOBEE
|403
|$45,458.13
|ORANGE
|12,324
|$47,062.99
|OSCEOLA
|3,656
|$44,679.01
|PALM BEACH
|12,420
|$50,848.02
|PASCO
|4,799
|$42,316.83
|PINELLAS
|6,769
|$47,794.63
|POLK
|6,283
|$45,284.71
|PUTNAM
|643
|$46,265.71
|ST. JOHNS
|2,242
|$46,707.42
|ST. LUCIE
|2,364
|$44,379.16
|SANTA ROSA
|1,729
|$44,371.43
|SARASOTA
|2,978
|$54,524.52
|SEMINOLE
|4,220
|$47,737.71
|SUMTER
|536
|$46,475.34
|SUWANNEE
|377
|$47,220.57
|TAYLOR
|193
|$43,958.44
|UNION
|165
|$40,014.92
|VOLUSIA
|4,124
|$44,784.00
|WAKULLA
|315
|$40,978.43
|WALTON
|584
|$45,322.02
|WASHINGTON
|246
|$44,916.13
|DEAF/BLIND
|144
|$44,974.72
|WASH SPECIAL
|10
|$54,770.40
|FL VIRTUAL
|1,537
|$49,442.78
|FAU LAB SCH
|159
|$46,036.06
|FSU LAB SCH
|166
|$39,818.44
|FAMU LAB SCH
|36
|$43,316.96
|UF LAB SCH
|67
|$39,945.00