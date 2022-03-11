Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system

A conviction could mean another felony of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. It’s a price Hart says he cannot afford to pay. "If the governor himself has got it out for me, he wants to crucify me. Then what chance does a lowly schmuck like me have to really do much about it?” said Hart. “'Cause I mean, I'm nobody. I'm poor, I have no clout anywhere whatsoever." Of the six arrests in Hillsborough County, videos 10 Investigates got through public records requests show most in a state of frustration and confusion. “Y’all said anybody with a felony could vote,” Tony Patterson could be heard saying he was being taken into custody. “What you mean, I couldn’t vote? I don’t know this. How I’m supposed to know I can’t vote, man? And why y’all doing this now?”

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference hours after Hart’s arrest to make the announcement. “These folks voted illegally, in this case, and there's gonna be other grounds for other prosecutions in the future,” DeSantis said in Fort Lauderdale. “They are disqualified from voting because they have been convicted of either murder or sexual assault. And they do not have the right to vote. They have been disenfranchised under Florida law.”

LEGAL LOOPHOLES :

On March 3, 2020, Nathan Hart headed to the Ruskin DMV. He can’t remember if he was renewing his driver’s license or his registration, but he remembers what happened right outside of the building.



“There was a guy out in front that had a table set up with all the signs and banners. ‘Register to vote,’ you know, ‘Get out the vote,’ you know, that kind of thing,” he said. “And before I went in, he asked me if I was able to vote.”



Hart told him no.



“I’m a convicted felon,” he said. “I’m an ex-con, I can’t.”



Hart says the person insisted.



“He said, 'Well, there’s this law passed you know, two years ago, that says ex-cons who complete their sentences can vote,” said Hart. "I’m like, ‘Well, alright, what the hell.' So, I just went ahead and filled out the form like he showed me, and a month later, I got a voter ID card. So, I figured, I guess that law applied to me after all."



Hart shared this story with a deputy handling his arrest. That deputy offered this advice.



“There’s your defense. You know what I’m saying? Sounds like a loophole to me,” the unidentified deputy said.



Voting rights advocates say this is a loophole that represents a broken system.



"The system's broken on the front end,” said Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. “If like in other states, we had an immediate verification process, then none of this would have happened. Nobody would have been arrested, we wouldn't have had to spend all this money on law enforcement and the courts and seeing the pain of our own fellow citizens going through this process."



Florida law requires the state to tell local elections offices who can’t vote because of certain felony convictions.



“They notify us of somebody that has an adjudication of guilt,” said Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. “When they do that, they forward a file to us. And it has, for instance, information from the clerk's office, or from the Florida Crime Information Center from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement – things that I don't have access to.”



However, 10 Investigates found the state did not tell the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections that those arrested for voter fraud could not vote until at least a year after they cast ballots in the 2020 election. In some cases, it took nearly 18 months.

Peter Antonacci, who led the Office of Election Crimes and Security before passing of a heart attack, sent a letter to Latimer the day of the arrests saying Latimer’s office was not to blame for the voting errors.



The Department of State’s office places blame on the voters. Spokesperson Mark Ard sent the following statement to 10 Investigates:



“The individuals who were arrested for election crimes are felons convicted of murder or sexual offenses who are, by virtue of their crimes, ineligible to vote absent clemency. The ultimate responsibility to ensure compliance with the law lies with the voter, as local and state election officials are obliged to take the word of the voter on the voter application – affirmations made under penalty of perjury. This includes marking a box affirming that “the applicant has not been convicted of a felony, or that, if convicted, has had his or her voting rights restored.” At this point, by law, the local supervisor’s office must send voting information and voter registration documents to the applicant as a standard procedure in response to the voter’s testament of eligibility. This action does not indicate permission to vote for an individual who has obtained a voter card under false pretenses.”



10 Investigates pulled voter registration cards for all six people arrested in Hillsborough County. Most did check the box affirming that they have been convicted of a felony and that their rights have been restored.



The Department of State says this is perjury.



Those who worked on legislation to restore voting rights in 2019 to those with felony convictions under Amendment 4 say this isn’t how the law should work.

“I'm somebody who believes that the state should always be leading towards grace,” said Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg. “We should always be trying to restore people. And especially when people have paid their debt to society.”



When Amendment 4 took effect in 2019, the state restored the right to vote to Floridians with felony convictions – except to those with murder or sex offense convictions. Brandes wrote laws to help implement the change.



“The way that we drafted the law was to say that if you were going to be arrested for this, the state had to prove that you did it willingly. Willingly means you had either knowledge or intent,” said Brandes. “What we found with these videos, I think so far, every single case of the 20 individuals is that none of them has said, I intended to do this, right?”